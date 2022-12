The Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) election will not be participatory if opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) does not contest in the polls, said Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal on Tuesday.

“We invited BNP to take part in dialogue, they didn’t come. BNP has no confidence in us, they don’t even have confidence in the government. Even the government has said BNP needs to participation in the election. We want everyone to contest in the polls. The election won’t be participatory if BNP does not join in it,” he said.