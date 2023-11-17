EC concedes to ruling bloc’s desire: BNP

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has alleged that the election commission (EC) has conceded to the desires of the ruling Awami League, instead of fulfilling the conditions for a free, fair, and inclusive election.

In a virtual press briefing on Friday, the party’s senior joint secretary, Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, made the allegation and said in a sarcastic way that the commission should have made it clear in the election schedule whether the voting will take place in broad daylight or at the dead of night.