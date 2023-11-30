Uncertainty over negotiations, allies submit nomination papers

The ruling Awami League is not confident that the parties declaring participation in the upcoming 12th national election will follow through until the end. To ensure a competitive election, the party is allowing its members to participate as independent candidates in case any party withdraws at the last moment.

As a result, the Awami League is keeping its political strategy confidential until the selection and withdrawal of nomination papers. This has led to confusion within the alliance. The deadline for submitting nomination papers, according to the declared election schedule, ends today.

Some parties in the 14-party alliance are uncertain about participating in the election as an alliance due to a lack of assurance regarding seat distribution negotiations with the ruling party. Many party leaders have been indecisive about submitting their nomination papers.

Recently, the Awami League conveyed a message to its allies that there would be no negotiations if they didn't submit nomination papers. Consequently, candidates from other parties within the alliance began submitting their nomination papers, according to leaders from several alliance parties.