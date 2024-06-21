Section of bureaucrats are becoming corrupt, Abdul Momen tells parliament

Abdul Momen in parliament on Wednesday also said that the general people had questions about the spiraling price of commodities, employment, increased taxes, rampant corruption and harassment by the corruption. He said that the banking sector was already in disorder. Had the budget offered a solution, trust would have been restored in the public mind. Instead, honest taxpayers have become disheartened that the budget provides for black money to be whitened with a payment of 15 per cent taxes. He said that the provision to whiten black money needed to be revised.

Abdul Momen said, the government’s image is being tarnished because of corruption. Projects are not completed in due time because of corruption, leading to increased costs and the sufferings of the people.

Former foreign minister Abdul Momen went on to say as there was a lack of employment in the country, every year hundreds of thousands of people were going abroad by legal and illegal means. It is the private sector that generally creates employment and entrepreneurs. That is why they need to have access to adequate bank loans. This time the government is taking Tk 1370 billion (Tk 1 lakh 37 thousand crore) in loans from the banking sector to meet the budget deficit. That means that the private sector investors may be deprived of loans.