Fear of further divisions at Awami League grassroots

The ruling Awami League is not giving any party nomination in the upcoming upazila parishad election in order to curb internal conflict within the party. However, this strategy may lead to further divisions at grassroots as many of the ministers and MPs have shouldered the responsibility of nominating candidates for the upazila elections. The tendency is higher in the districts where the party president or general secretaries are MPs.

Prothom Alo has spoken to 10 local Awami League leaders in seven districts of the country, including Chattogram, Cumilla and Madaripur. They said the conflicts and divisions within the party are rising over the candidacy in the upazila elections.

The ruling party undertook a strategy of allowing its leaders to run for the polls independently apart from the party candidates to make the recently concluded 12th parliamentary elections competitive. However, it led to rifts within the party at the grassroots. In many places, an anti-group of the MPs has emerged.