Morning news highlights

BNP leaders begin meeting with eight EU ambassadors

A meeting between a delegation of opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and ambassadors of eight countries of the European Union began on Sunday morning.

China enters a new era as power centralises around Xi

Chinese President Xi Jingping is cementing his power. After unanimously getting himself elected for an unprecedented third term on Friday, he has now installed another close confident in a key post; Li Qiang was elected by the National People’s Congress (NPC) this Saturday as China’s new premier.

Tigers vow to wrap up T20 series against England

Bangladesh are determined to wrap up three-match T20 International series against England with a match to go when they would take on the World Champions in this format in the second match at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium Sunday afternoon.

Saudi Arabia, China keen to make large-scale investment in Bangladesh: Tipu Munshi

Commerce minister Tipu Munshi informed this to newspersons after the concerned ministers of Saudi Arabia, China and Bhutan met him at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) on Saturday.

Dhaka buildings at high risk of earthquake in absence of monitoring

Buildings in Dhaka city metropolitan are at high risk of earthquakes Rajdhani Unnayan Kartipakkha (RAJUK) does not check if these structures are being earthquake-resilient.

