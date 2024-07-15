Students demonstrate in protest of PM's remark

Students have been demonstrating at the Raju Memorial Sculpture of Dhaka University from 12:20 pm today, Monday demanding quota reform in government jobs.

A number of students from different educational institutions, including Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), Dhaka Medical College, Eden Girls College, Dhaka Nursing College and Dhaka University have joined the demonstration.

The students are chanting various slogans in protest of the prime minister’s statement regarding the quota reform movement.

One of the key coordinators of the protesters, Sarjis Alam addressed the demonstration around 1:45pm. He said, “No one can repress us if we are united in our fight for this rational and justified demand. There is no alternative to prioritising merit for the advancement of the country. A 56 per cent quota doesn’t go with the spirit of the liberation war.”