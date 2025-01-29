Prices of various products go up due to inflated VAT

Jawad Tajwar bought some clothes from a branded clothing store in Uttara, the capital, last Friday. The total price was Tk 1,577, but he ended up paying Tk 1,734 due to an additional Tk 157 charged as Value Added Tax (VAT).

On 9 January, the government increased the VAT rate on both branded and non-branded clothing from 7.5 per cent to 15 per cent. However, following demands from traders, the rate was later reduced to 10 per cent for branded clothing, while the VAT on non-branded clothing remained unchanged at 7.5 per cent.

As a result, an additional 2.5 per cent VAT was imposed on branded clothing. This meant that Jawad Tajwar had to pay an extra Tk 39 when purchasing his clothes.

Soumik Das, former vice president of Fashion Udyog, an association of domestic clothing brand entrepreneurs, told Prothom Alo that the implementation of the new VAT rate has further reduced sales. Consumers had already cut back on clothing purchases due to high inflation.