Prices of various products go up due to inflated VAT
Jawad Tajwar bought some clothes from a branded clothing store in Uttara, the capital, last Friday. The total price was Tk 1,577, but he ended up paying Tk 1,734 due to an additional Tk 157 charged as Value Added Tax (VAT).
On 9 January, the government increased the VAT rate on both branded and non-branded clothing from 7.5 per cent to 15 per cent. However, following demands from traders, the rate was later reduced to 10 per cent for branded clothing, while the VAT on non-branded clothing remained unchanged at 7.5 per cent.
As a result, an additional 2.5 per cent VAT was imposed on branded clothing. This meant that Jawad Tajwar had to pay an extra Tk 39 when purchasing his clothes.
Soumik Das, former vice president of Fashion Udyog, an association of domestic clothing brand entrepreneurs, told Prothom Alo that the implementation of the new VAT rate has further reduced sales. Consumers had already cut back on clothing purchases due to high inflation.
The government’s revised VAT structure has also raised concerns about price increases for various goods and services, including imported fruits, tissues, cooking gas, sweets, biscuits, fruit juices, soft drinks, tomato ketchup, paints, movie tickets, and spectacle frames.
Additional VAT has already been collected in several sectors. In some cases, new product consignments have yet to enter the market, but traders warned that prices will rise once they do. Some businesses are still negotiating with the National Board of Revenue (NBR), hoping that the additional VAT will be withdrawn.
Due to the increase in duty and VAT, a 5-taka biscuit will now cost 7 taka, a 10-taka biscuit will rise to 13 taka, a 20-taka juice will cost 25 taka, and a 25-taka juice will increase to 33 takaPRAN-RFL Group Chairman Ahsan Khan Chowdhury
For instance, VAT on products such as machine-made biscuits, cakes, pickles, chutneys, tomato paste, tomato ketchup, and tomato sauce—as well as processed mango, pineapple, guava, and banana pulp—has increased from 5 per cent to 15 per cent. Additionally, the supplementary duty on fruit juices and fruit drinks has risen from 10 per cent to 15 per cent.
Entrepreneurs in this sector met with the NBR on 23 January. Following the meeting, PRAN-RFL Group Chairman Ahsan Khan Chowdhury told reporters, “Due to the increase in duty and VAT, a 5-taka biscuit will now cost 7 taka, a 10-taka biscuit will rise to 13 taka, a 20-taka juice will cost 25 taka, and a 25-taka juice will increase to 33 taka.”
Speaking to Prothom Alo on Saturday, he added, “Although VAT has increased, we have not yet raised our prices. For now, our company is absorbing the additional VAT costs as a subsidy. We remain hopeful that the government will reconsider and remove this financial burden on consumers. Therefore, we plan to wait another week before making any price adjustments.”
On 9 January, the government increased VAT and supplementary duties on more than 100 goods and services.
However, following public criticism, on 22 January, the VAT on eight types of goods and services—including medicines, mobile phone calls, internet usage, restaurant food, clothing, sweets, non-AC hotels, and motor vehicle garages and workshops—was either returned to its previous level or slightly reduced.
Nevertheless, the VAT and supplementary duty on the remaining products remained unchanged.
The government had aimed to generate an additional Tk 120 billion in revenue through these tax hikes. Government advisers argued that the increased taxes would not significantly burden consumers, as many essential daily goods had already been exempted from duty and tax.
Now, I can only afford to buy fruit for my children. I can’t eat it myself. There’s no choice but to cut back furtherElias Hossain, a Mirpur resident
However, economists countered that raising taxes amid high inflation was ill-timed and that the government should have waited until the next budget. They also emphasised the need to enhance revenue collection by increasing taxes on the wealthy instead.
Fruit prices increases
Various fruits, including imported apples, pears, oranges, and grapes, were already subject to high rates of duty and tax. On 9 January, the government further increased the supplementary duty on fruit imports from 20 per cent to 30 per cent.
According to sources at Chattogram Port and fruit importers, this tax hike has significantly raised import costs. For instance, the total duty and tax on each kilogram of imported oranges has increased from Tk 101-102 to Tk 116-117 per kg.
Over the past few days, fruit prices have noticeably risen in various markets across the capital.
Maqbul Hossain, a street vendor selling fruits and vegetables under the metro rail station on Topkhana Road in Dhaka, told Prothom Alo that the wholesale price of a 14-kg carton of oranges has surged by Tk 200 in just two weeks. As a result, he is now selling oranges at Tk 320 per kg at the retail level, an increase of Tk 20 per kg.
Elias Hossain, a Mirpur resident bargaining at Maqbul Hossain’s shop, expressed his frustration: “Now, I can only afford to buy fruit for my children. I can’t eat it myself. There’s no choice but to cut back further.”
According to NBR data, 1,696 tonnes of oranges were imported in the two weeks following the duty increase, generating Tk 196.8 million in government revenue. The additional customs duty has contributed an extra Tk 250 million in revenue.
Similarly, the customs duty on raisins was Tk 291 per kg before the increase. After the higher supplementary duty took effect, 200 tonnes of raisins were released, raising the customs duty to Tk 333 per kg—an increase of Tk 42 per kg.
* More to follow …