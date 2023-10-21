Cases ensue from incidents, none is fictitious: Home minister

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan has spurned the allegation of filing ‘fictitious’ cases against the opposition party men and maintained that the police, as part of their regular duty, record the cases following incidents.
“There is nothing called a fictitious case. When there is an incident, it leads to a case, and no incident leads to no case. Here, the police do not consider who is affiliated with the opposition party, and who is with the others,” he said while talking to reporters at Raipur upazila parishad in Laxmipur on Saturday.
The home minister described the BNP as an isolated party that carried out arson-terrorism across the country and burnt the people to death in 2014 and 2015.
“The BNP is now threatening to make the country defunct and bring down the government through movement. But the people have turned away from them,” he added.
The minister went to Laxmipur to join a development rally of ruling Awami League at Raipur Merchants Academy premises.
After flying to Laxmipur on a chopper around 1:00pm, he joined a view exchange programme with government officials at the upazila parishad auditorium.