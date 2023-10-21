Cases ensue from incidents, none is fictitious: Home minister

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan has spurned the allegation of filing ‘fictitious’ cases against the opposition party men and maintained that the police, as part of their regular duty, record the cases following incidents.

“There is nothing called a fictitious case. When there is an incident, it leads to a case, and no incident leads to no case. Here, the police do not consider who is affiliated with the opposition party, and who is with the others,” he said while talking to reporters at Raipur upazila parishad in Laxmipur on Saturday.