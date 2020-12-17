Talks on COVID-19 cooperation continue quietly: Indian High Commissioner

Indian high commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Doraiswami has said that India considers its relations with Bangladesh to be one of the main pillars of its foreign policy. India’s relations with no other country are as important as with Bangladesh.

He made these comments on Thursday afternoon while talking to the media. He was speaking to a number of newspersons after the virtual summit between prime minister Sheikh Hasina and Indian prime minister Narendra Modi.

Summing up the virtual conference between the prime ministers of the two neighbouring countries, Indian high commissioner Vikram Doraiswami told newspersons that prime minister Narendra Modi reiterated to prime minister Sheikh Hasina that relations with Bangladesh were of special importance to India.