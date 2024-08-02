Facebook shut down again on mobile network, Telegram too
Social media Facebook has been shut down in Bangladesh again. However, Facebook has been shut down only on mobile network this time. Russia-based messaging app Telegram has also been shut down on mobile network.
When there arose violence centering the quota reform movement, Meta platforms Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram remained closed from 17 July night till 31 July. It was reactivated after 2:00 pm on 31 July.
Concerned sources stated that cache of the platforms of Meta have been shut on mobile network after 12:15 pm today, Friday. Telegram has also been shut down on this network too.
People concerned say that the internet speed in the country became normal in the country from Thursday night. There are more than 120 million (12crore) users of mobile network in the country. If Facebook remains shut on mobile data the use of VPN will increase again and that will impact the internet speed.
Mobile internet turned off from 17 July night while the broadband internet shut down on 18 July night. After five days on 23 July, broadband internet was restored on limited scale. And, the mobile network reactivated after 10 days on 28 July.
However the Meta platforms including Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram were still closed. In addition to that, TikTok was kept closed as well. Meanwhile, YouTube was running on broadband connection but no on mobile data.
State minister for posts, telecommunications and information technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak had talked about Facebook’s role in spreading violence centering the quota reform movement. He had sent letters to the platforms asking for explanations.
The state minister had a meeting with Facebook on 31 July. YouTube gave an explanation through email while the representative of TikTok gave explanations appearing in person on the same day.
In the middle of the movement, the government had requested Facebook, TikTok and YouTube to remove contents from their platforms. The state minister said Thursday, against government’s request Facebook has removed 13 per cent contents from 16 to 18 July and over 7 per cent contents from 25 to 27 July. Meanwhile, YouTube has removed 21 per cent contents from 17 to 26 July and TikTok has removed almost 68 per cent contents.