Evening News Highlights

2
Siddique Bazar blast: Two more bodies recovered from debris
The bodies were sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, he said, adding one of them is identified as Mominuddin Suman.
3
Harassment of Dr Yunus: 40 global leaders express concern, write to PM Hasina
The letter also noted Dr Yunus’ contributions to Bangladesh, especially to the very poor and the most vulnerable, as well as to the world.
4
Siddique Bazar blast may occur from gas line leakage: RAB
The explosion at a building of Siddique Bazar in the capital may occur from gas line leakage or other reasons.
5
Ban-EngT20 series: I’m not a magician, says Hathurusingha
“I’m not a magician, or someone who can forecast the future. Say, what we are going to do. We are trying to win,” Hathurusingha said