Bangladesh wants to join BRICS

Bangladesh has formally applied to become a member of BRICS, an alliance of five countries.

The leaders of the alliance will attend the 15th BRICS summit to be held in South Africa from 22 to 24 August. It is said that there will be a discussion about taking new members.

The BRICS is a regional economic alliance of five countries. Originally BRICS was named after the initials of five member countries – Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. The BRICS was officially founded in 2009.

There were discussions about the inclusion of Bangladesh for the last couple of days. Foreign minister Abdul Momen talked about this several times.