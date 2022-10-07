India Today misquoted me in report on enforced disappearances: Sultana Kamal

Human rights activist Sultana Kamal on Thursday said she was misquoted in a recent report of an English language daily in India, India Today, about the incidents of enforced disappearance in Bangladesh.

“I strongly protest the way my words have been twisted and used out of context,” she said in a protest letter on Thursday.

India Today on 2 October published a report, ‘Travesty of justice’: Experts criticise errors in UN report on forced disappearances in Bangladesh.