Assurance of cooperation in fuel and food sectors

Bangladesh and India will work intensively in the global context of the onslaught of Covid-19 pandemic and the effects of Russia-Ukraine war as India has assured Bangladesh of exporting diesel and gas to the country to meet its demand.

India has also assured of supplying rice, wheat and other daily essential products as well when required. But for that Bangladesh has to inform India of its demand earlier. Then India will export a set amount of the goods after fulfilling its domestic demand.

The issues were brought up in the meeting of the prime ministers of both the countries at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Tuesday. Later, the officials of the two countries informed the matters to media separately.

On her second-day of four-day visit to India, prime minister Sheikh Hasina had meeting with her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi. Later, they attend a lunch. The two prime ministers also had one-to-one meeting.

Following the summit, seven MoUs (Memorandum of Understandings) were signed. Later, the two prime ministers attended a joint press conference.

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi said India will keep pace with a stable, developed and progressive Bangladesh to implement the dreams of Bangabandhu. “Today we have put an emphasis on curbing terrorism and fundamentalism. It is important to fight together the forces that hit our mutual trust to keep the spirit of 1971 alive,” he said.