Enacting a new law: Discussion with stakeholders needed

The journalist community and the Editors’ Council have long demanded that the Digital Security Act (DSA) be amended. This Act has indeed been a great hindrance to free journalism and free expression. The initiative of repealing the Digital Security Act, albeit belatedly, gives partial relief. However, many journalists have been harassed, arrested and sentenced under the DSA. Many are still in prison. In this context, it is understood from the words of the law minister that they are updating the act.
The law minister clarified that the new Cyber Security Act is being enacted instead of the Digital Security Act. Its draft has also been approved on principal in the cabinet.
The law minister said that there will be no jail term for the defamation under the Cyber Security Act, only a fine will be imposed. The question is, what will happen to those who are now in jail in defamation cases?
We want to raise the question, why should they stay in jail? They must get justice soon. Since the DSA is not there, I don't see any moral reason to keep them in jail. The government must have a clear statement about them. We urge the government to consider compensation for those who have suffered in defamation cases.
We don't know the full extent of the draft Cyber Security Act. We cannot express relief until we see whether it is journalist-friendly or not, whether the government will really protect independent journalism and freedom of expression.
Let me share an experience. When the government introduced the ICT (Information and Communication Technology) Act, there was a lot of criticism about it.
In response to the criticism, the government said the law was being amended to bring in the Digital Security Act. But it turned out that the new law was stricter than before.
We hope this time, the experience with the new Cyber Security Act will be much better. May a truly journalist-friendly and freedom-of-expression legal framework be introduced.
We are not aware that the government has discussed the new cyber security law with organisations representing journalists and editors' associations representing editors.
Since journalists are mostly affected, we feel that the government should consult with the organisations representing journalists and the Editors’ Council before passing the new law.
*Mahfuz Anam, president of Editors’ Council and editor of the Daily Star