Enacting a new law: Discussion with stakeholders needed

The journalist community and the Editors’ Council have long demanded that the Digital Security Act (DSA) be amended. This Act has indeed been a great hindrance to free journalism and free expression. The initiative of repealing the Digital Security Act, albeit belatedly, gives partial relief. However, many journalists have been harassed, arrested and sentenced under the DSA. Many are still in prison. In this context, it is understood from the words of the law minister that they are updating the act.

The law minister clarified that the new Cyber ​​Security Act is being enacted instead of the Digital Security Act. Its draft has also been approved on principal in the cabinet.