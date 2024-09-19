Destination countries no less responsible for returning stolen assets: TIB

Transparency International Bangladesh in a statement on Thursday said the burden of responsibility to prevent, control and bring back laundered money lies mainly on Bangladesh’s shoulders.

However, it is also no less a responsibility of countries or territories where the laundered money from Bangladesh has been invested and thereby benefitted the host economies, the statement added.

It also said the richer and so-called developed countries are the main destinations and beneficiaries of the lion's share of Bangladesh’s laundered money.