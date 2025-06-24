Mob violence: Govt cannot evade responsibility by statements alone

The issue of ‘mob violence’ came to the fore again with former chief election commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda being abused and humiliated with a garland of shoes.

Earlier, on Sunday, a group of people barged into Nurul Huda’s residence in the capital’s Uttara and dragged him out. The former CEC was physically abused and humiliated with a garland of shoes before being handed over to the law enforcement.

A video of the incident went viral on social media. It shows a group of people forming a mob entering the residence of KM Nurul Huda. They threw eggs at him and assaulted him physically in presence of police force at the scene.

Such incidents of breaching the law through mob violence have increased exponentially since the fall of the Awami League government following a mass uprising in July and August last year. The interim government has issued statements over the incidents.

The same happened in the case of Nurul Huda too. The government in the statement over the incident said, “It is illegal, a violation of the rule of law, and a criminal offence to attack or physically abuse an accused. Those who incited mob violence and created disorder will be identified and brought to justice.”