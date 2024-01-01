Questionable election to be held under cover of ‘credibility’

It is evident from the recent incidents circling the upcoming 12th parliamentary elections that a questionable poll is going to take place under the ‘cover of credibility”. And the government is desperate to execute “these special electoral activities in Bangladesh”.

There will be no “actual opposition candidates” in elections to be held on 7 January; rather the voters will have to choose from the disorganised candidates of ruling Awami League. It will be reflected in the presence of voters in an environment of uncontested election.

A Western mission in Bangladesh made this assessment in an observation sent to its headquarters recently regarding the 12th national elections. A Western diplomatic source confirmed Prothom Alo about sending the assessment report.

The report sent from Dhaka states that people have started calling this election as “special electoral activities”. In this regard, the assessment cited an interview of Awami League presidium member and agriculture minister Abdur Razzaque with a private TV channel aired on 17 December.