'We gained independence, not freedom'

Rehman Sobhan said, an environment should be in place so that if the opposition party wins, power will be handed over smoothly. This happened during the elections held under caretaker governments in 1991, 1996, 2001 and 2008. In each of these times, the opposition went to power after winning the election.

Injustice rises due to failure of institutions

Professor Rahman Sobhan felt that social injustice was on a rise due to the failure of various institutions of the government. He pointed to six institutions in this regard. These were the Election Commission, the Anti-Corruption Commission, the National Board of Revenue, the judiciary, the law enforcement agencies, and Bangladesh Bank.

Rehman Sobhan said, “I saw in the media that the wealth of a certain candidate of this national election had increased by 700 per cent. The Election Commission said it is not their task to look into how they increased their wealth. The Anti-Corruption Commission can look into this. NBR can look into whether tax has been paid against this wealth. Yet these three institutions are not carrying out such tasks. The Anti-Corruption Commission is seen investigating matters of the opposition. These institutions should have to power to independently investigate without fear or favour.”