Court shows Chinmoy Das arrested in lawyer murder case 

A Chattogram court has officially recorded the arrest of Sanatani Jagaran Jote spokesperson Chinmoy Das in the murder case of lawyer Saiful Islam, who was hacked and beaten to death in November last year.

Following an application from the investigating officer, Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate SM Alauddin Mahmud granted the order during a virtual hearing on Monday morning.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Prosecution) of Chattogram Metropolitan Police, Mofiz Uddin, confirmed the development. “The investigating officer applied to show Chinmoy Das arrested in the Kotwali police station murder case. The court approved the application following the hearing,” he told Prothom Alo.