WB’s country director says happy at the completion of Padma Bridge

The bridge, built at a cost of Tk 301.93 billion (30,193.39 crore), will bring massive progress in road connectivity of 21 south and south-western districts with the capital Dhaka and other major cities.

Credit agreements were signed with World Bank, Asian Development Bank, JICA and Islamic Development Bank (IDB) on construction of Padma Bridge between April to June 2011. The World Bank later pulled out from the agreements bringing allegation of corruption. The other development agencies followed suit.

The prime minister Sheikh Hasina later declared to go on with the construction of the Padma bridge with country’s own funding.