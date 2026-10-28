Bangladesh

BPSA backs IGP’s remarks on “crossfire”

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Bangladesh Police Service Association logofrom the associations Facebook page

The Bangladesh Police Service Association (BPSA) has issued a statement in support of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Md Ali Hossain Fakir’s remarks on “crossfire”.

The statement urges people to consider the IGP’s comments as a timely call to strengthen the capabilities of the police force.

The media received the statement on Tuesday. Shamima Parveen, general secretary of the Bangladesh Police Service Association and superintendent of police in Dhaka district, signed it.

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The statement said the IGP’s remarks should be considered in light of existing laws and regulations.

It said the main significance of his comments was to ensure that police took appropriate action according to the circumstances, within the limits of the law, while maintaining officers’ professional confidence and capacity to perform their duties.

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