PM off to New Delhi to attend G20 Summit 

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina left this morning for New Delhi to attend the G20 Summit from scheduled to be held from 8 to 10 September at the invitation of her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

A flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, carrying the premier and her entourage members, took off from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) at 11:00am.

The flight is scheduled to land at the Palam Airport in New Delhi at 01:15pm (New Delhi time).

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, in a media briefing, on Thursday said that the Bangladesh premier will join a bilateral meeting with her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi this afternoon at the residence of the Indian Prime Minister.