Passenger train via Padma Bridge starts regular operation today

Regular operation of passenger trains through the Padma Bridge is set to start from today, Wednesday. This will establish a new rail connection between the capital and the south and south-western part of the country.

The Sundarban Intercity Express will leave for Dhaka from the Khulna railway station at 9:45 pm Wednesday. According to the rail schedule, the train will cross the Padma Bridge at around 4:00 in the morning and will reach Dhaka at 5:10 am Thursday.

The train will leave for Khulna from Dhaka at 8:15 pm tomorrow and is scheduled to reach Khulna at 4:00 pm. The Benapole express will also operate on this route.