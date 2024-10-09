Corruption of Tk 290b-510b in roads and bridges during AL's 14-year rule: TIB

Some 23 to 40 per cent of the funds allocated for the projects under the roads and highways department (RHD) have been looted during the 14-year rule of Awami League, amounting to Tk 290 billion to Tk 510 billion.

Anti-corruption organisation Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) in a study report disclosed this.

The organisation said this graft took place in collusion with influential people including ministers, members of parliament, politicians, bureaucrats and contractors.

The report titled "Challenges of governance in the implementation of road and highway development projects," was presented at a press conference at TIB's office in Dhaka's Dhanmondi today, Wednesday.