The matter is sensitive, don't delay anymore: HC

The High Court (HC) has allowed the probe body two more months to submit the investigation report over the death of Sultana Jesmin, an office assistant of Chandipur union land office in Naogaon, under the custody of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).
A HC bench comprising justice Farah Mahbub and justice Mahbub-Ul Islam passed the order on Tuesday following a hearing on a plea of the state seeking time extension to complete the investigation over the death.
In the hearing, the court said, “The matter is sensitive. Don’t cross two months. Two months mean two months. Don’t delay anymore.”
Earlier, the HC ordered the cabinet secretary to form a high-powered committee to investigate the death of Sultana Jesmin under the RAB custody.
It also asked to engage two judges, including the chief judicial magistrate of Naogaon, in the probe committee and stipulated a 60-day period for submission of the findings.
