The matter is sensitive, don't delay anymore: HC

The High Court (HC) has allowed the probe body two more months to submit the investigation report over the death of Sultana Jesmin, an office assistant of Chandipur union land office in Naogaon, under the custody of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).

A HC bench comprising justice Farah Mahbub and justice Mahbub-Ul Islam passed the order on Tuesday following a hearing on a plea of the state seeking time extension to complete the investigation over the death.