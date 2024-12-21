73pc of complaints are related to killings during mass uprising

The office of chief prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal has registered more than 180 complaints in the last three months. Analysing some 153 of these complaints, it has been found that 73 per cent of the complaints were lodged over the killings during the mass uprising that ousted the Awami League government after 16 years.

Besides, 23 per cent of the complaints were related to enforced disappearances and killings carried out during the 15-year-rule of the Awami League.

Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina has been named among the accused in 94 of these 153 cases. The accused in these cases also include former Awami League ministers, state ministers, adviser to the former prime minister, former lawmakers, leaders of Awami League and its associate bodies, top leaders of the 14-Party-Alliance, former and serving bureaucrats, former and serving members of law enforcement agencies and former prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal.