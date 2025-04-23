We were forced to stay at a special room in the parliament on 5 August: Zunaid Ahmed
Former state minister for information and telecommunication, Zunaid Ahmed Palak, has told the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court that he was not involved in any killing on 5 August.
He was confined at the national parliament on that day. Army troops rescued him and 11 others in the early hours of 6 August.
Meanwhile, former prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal, Tureen Afroz, has claimed before the court that she was physically tortured during remand.
However, Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court chief public prosecutor Omar Faruq Faruqi strongly opposed their claims saying they were involved in the killings.
‘Was forced to stay at a special room in the parliament’
Zunaid Ahmed Palak was produced before the court at 10:35am. The police told the court that a local worker named Abdul Jabbar was killed in the capitals’ Badda area on 5 August. Zunaid Ahmed is one of the accused in the case filed over the killing. The police need to interrogate him in remand to unravel the mystery behind the killing.
After that, Zunaid Ahmed raised his hand and asked for court permission to speak.
The court gave him the permission and Zunaid Ahmed started saying, “It is being said that I was involved in the killing that took place in Badda on 5 August. I want to inform you (court) that I was at the parliament around 11:00am on 5 August. There, we were attacked. At one point, we were forced to take shelter in a special room of the parliament and had to stay there until the army rescued us from there at around 2:30am on 6 August.”
He further told the court, “I don’t have any involvement in the killing as I was at the parliament that day. The court has already granted 86 days of remand for me. If I need to be questioned, do it at the jail gate.”
PP Faruqi strongly opposed the statement of Zunaid Ahmed. He told the court, “We had heard that several people, including Zunaid Ahmed and the then speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, were hiding inside the parliament on 5 August. Today, Zunaid Ahmed disclosed that incident. Former speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury is yet to be brought to book.”
Faruq Faruqi said, “We have repeatedly said the persons who plotted the killing should get the same punishment as those involved in the killings directly. Zunaid Ahmed was involved in the conspiracy. He was among the few who had meetings with fascist Sheikh Hasina during the July uprising.”
After hearing both sides, the court granted a three-day remand for Zunaid Ahmed.