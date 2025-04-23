We were forced to stay at a special room in the parliament on 5 August: Zunaid Ahmed

Former state minister for information and telecommunication, Zunaid Ahmed Palak, has told the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court that he was not involved in any killing on 5 August.

He was confined at the national parliament on that day. Army troops rescued him and 11 others in the early hours of 6 August.

Meanwhile, former prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal, Tureen Afroz, has claimed before the court that she was physically tortured during remand.

However, Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court chief public prosecutor Omar Faruq Faruqi strongly opposed their claims saying they were involved in the killings.