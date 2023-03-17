Dhaka to ask Delhi regarding World Bank’s proposed projects

Bangladesh has decided to seek an Indian explanation on West Bengal’s proposed projects on the Teesta River reducing its flow, amid a protracted unsettled process for water sharing of the trans-boundary river, the foreign ministry said on Thursday.

“We will prepare a paper on the issue with consultation of our water resource ministry and JRC (Joint River Commission) . . . (then) we will ask the Indian side regarding the issue,” foreign ministry spokesperson Seheli Sabrin told newsmen at the foreign office’s weekly media briefing.