Tariff deal: Lack of preparation major reason behind delay

Bangladesh has been slow to begin formal negotiations with the United States on reducing tariff rates. The government also took considerable time to consult relevant stakeholders, including trade researchers, exporters, and businesspeople.

According to those involved, the primary reason a tariff agreement with the US has not yet been reached is a lack of adequate preparation on the Bangladesh government’s part.

Officials from the Ministry of Commerce, business leaders, and researchers all say that the Commerce Ministry should have led the negotiation and bargaining process regarding the US-announced tariff changes.

However, from the start, Bangladesh sent individuals to the US who were unable to advance the talks significantly. Sheikh Bashir Uddin, the Commerce Adviser—who holds the primary responsibility for negotiations—only got involved at a later stage.