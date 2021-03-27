Bangladesh among world’s top 10 in 13 sectors

Despite being small in size and burgeoning in population, over the past 50 years since its independence Bangladesh has managed to overcome all odds to clinch the envious position of being among the world’s top 10 in 13 sectors.

This position has been created by the policies and decisions of the consecutive governments as well as the enthusiastic efforts of the people. And notwithstanding innumerable obstacles, the entrepreneurs have created a thriving private sector upon which the economy now stands. And the world watches this amazing economic growth in wonder, owing to the concerted efforts of all concerned. In some areas, Bangladesh’s name comes immediately after China and India. And in some cases it even surges ahead of China and India to emerge at the top.

Data and information from the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), the Department of Agricultural Extension, the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) and the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) department reveal Bangladesh’s position among the top 10 in the world in 13 different areas.