Central bank under pressure as forex reserve falling

The foreign exchange reserve of Bangladesh Bank is declining continuously in the face of the dollar-crisis and under such condition, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is pressing to disclose the actual size of the reserve.

The political arena has become heated over the declining of reserve and its usage.

Bangladesh Bank is constantly selling out dollars from the reserve due to crisis. It will shrink even further in the days ahead.

Amidst such a condition, Bangladesh Bank along with National Board of Revenue (NBR) has taken various initiatives to reduce import.

In consequence, opening letters of credit (LC) for import dropped in September. LCs worth 6.17 billion dollars were opened in September while LCs for import worth 7.1 billion dollars were opened in February.

Though opening LCs for import has decreased for implementing various rules and regulations, there are questions whether the steps taken to control the situation are enough.