Thailand, Vietnam bank on new deals, few eye cheaper India supply

Top exporter India’s 5 per cent broken parboiled variety was quoted at $375 to $380 per tonne, up from last week’s $373-$378.

“Indian rice is available at a discount. It is prompting buyers to switch to India from other supplying countries,” said an exporter based at Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh.

India’s exports of premium basmati rice are likely to jump 15 per cent over last year as key buyers in the Middle East build their inventories.

Thailand’s 5 per cent broken rice prices rose to $427-$440 per tonne this week from $419-$425 last week, with traders attributing the gains to news of new deals on the table.