IMF Loans
Bangladesh lags behind in meeting conditions in 4 areas
Bangladesh is falling behind in meeting four key conditions required to receive the next two tranches (the fourth and fifth) of a USD 4.7 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The areas of concern include weak revenue growth, a non-market-based exchange rate, insufficient reduction in subsidies, and a lack of expected progress in the banking sector.
These issues were highlighted during a briefing by the visiting IMF delegation on Thursday, following a two-week review mission. The IMF did not issue a final verdict on the release of the upcoming tranches but stated that discussions are ongoing. If progress is satisfactory, the funds could be disbursed by the end of June.
The briefing, held at Bangladesh Bank, was attended by Chris Papageorgiou, Head of the Development Macroeconomics Section at the IMF’s Research Department, along with nine other delegation members. Prior to the briefing, the IMF mission held meetings with various government departments, including Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed, from 6 April through Wednesday.
Expressing the IMF’s willingness to cooperate with the people and government of Bangladesh, Papageorgiou noted that further discussions will continue at the IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington, D.C., scheduled for 21–26 April.
Papageorgiou acknowledged that Bangladesh’s economy is facing multiple challenges due to global uncertainties. In the first half of the current fiscal year, gross domestic product (GDP) growth declined to 3.3 per cent, down from 5.1 per cent during the same period in the previous year.
He attributed the slowdown to political unrest, tight monetary policies, and investment uncertainty. However, inflation has eased from a decade-high of 11.7 per cent to 9.4 per cent, though this remains significantly above the Bangladesh Bank’s target range of 5 to 6 per cent.
While foreign exchange reserves and rates are currently stable, Papageorgiou noted that a more flexible exchange rate regime could further enhance economic stability.
In a press statement, the IMF shared its broader assessment of Bangladesh’s economic situation and key recommendations. Citing the country’s low tax-to-GDP ratio, the Fund stressed the need for comprehensive tax reforms. It recommended clearly distinguishing between tax policy and tax administration, reducing tax exemptions, simplifying policies, and identifying sustainable ways to boost revenue. A well-designed revenue strategy would allow the government to allocate more resources to social welfare and infrastructure investment.
The IMF also underscored the need for legal reforms and effective asset quality assessment to restore the banking sector’s health. It called for greater independence and improved governance of Bangladesh Bank, along with stronger measures against money laundering and terrorist financing. Additionally, the IMF urged authorities to reduce non-performing loans, improve oversight, and eliminate policy-making opacity in the banking sector.
*More to follow…