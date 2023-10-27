Forex reserve falls by 60m dollars in a week

The central bank's foreign currency reserves are dwindling, with a significant decrease of 60 million dollars within a week. As a result, the reserve now stands at 20.89 billion dollars, as indicated in the latest report from the Bangladesh Bank.

According to the Bangladesh Bank's report, following the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) BPM6 accounting system, the reserve was at 23.30 billion dollars at the beginning of last August.

However, at the beginning of this month, it decreased to 21.05 billion dollars, signifying a decrease of 2.25 billion dollars in just two months. By the middle of this month, the reserves had fallen below 21 billion dollars.