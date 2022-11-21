Bangladesh has scope to boost trade with seven sisters of India: Commerce Minister

Terming India as a friendly nation as well as a trade and development partner of Bangladesh, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi on Sunday said that there is a huge scope for boosting trade and investment of Bangladesh with the seven sisters of India including Assam.

“We’re interested to increase trade and investment with this region,” said Tipu when a delegation, led by Biswajit Daimary, incumbent speaker of the Legislative Assembly of Indian state of Assam, met the minister at his official residence in the capital.