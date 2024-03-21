Stable banks concerned over the merger initiative

The process of merging weak banks with the stable banks has started through the signing of the MoU (memorandum of understanding) between the Exim Bank and the Padma Bank. However, the directors and officials of stable banks are concerned over this.

They fear that the merger of the Exim Bank and the Padma Bank may encourage the tendency to burden the good banks with weak banks. Bangladesh Bank is planning to merge some seven to 10 banks in crisis. This decision has mounted pressure on stable banks to be merged.

Speaking to Prothom Alo regarding this Association of Bankers Bangladesh (ABB) chairman and BRAC Bank managing director (MD) Selim RF Hossain said he expected that nothing abnormal would be done without any consultation.