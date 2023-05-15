Bangladesh, India may start trading in taka, rupee

Both Bangladesh and India agreed to start bilateral trade in Bangladeshi currency taka and Indian currency rupee besides the US dollar. The process is moving fast. The two countries are working towards starting commercial transactions in taka and rupee next September. But the official announcement may come even before that. Bangladesh Bank gave a hint of this.

Like many other countries in the world, Bangladesh also faced a dollar-crisis, first due to Covid and then due to the Russia-Ukraine war, which is still prevailing. On top of that, import costs were rising. Bangladesh Bank took various steps to rein in imports in order to tackle the situation. Amid this, the commerce ministers of the two countries met in a discussion held in Delhi in December last year. India made an verbal proposal to carry out bilateral trade transactions in Bangladeshi taka and Indian rupee.