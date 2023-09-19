Discussion with traders a better approach to decrease potato price

In this situation, the government will have to adopt practical methods. We have lists of traders who have stored potatoes at cold storages. It would be better to control the prices by discussion with potato traders through local administration and people’s representatives. I do not see any other better alternative than this.

* Mostofa Azad Chowdhury is the current president of Bangladesh Cold Storage Limited

** The opinion was published in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten in English by Shameem Reza