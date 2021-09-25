The coronavirus pandemic has been a boon for freelancer Tabibur Rahman. He leads a 10-member team in Jashore. The income of many people has stopped during the pandemic but many freelancers like him have done well.

Tabibur Rahman said “I received several big orders. I don’t know whether it would have been possible any other time. I led a graphics team of a big American firm. They paid me $7,000 a month during the project period.”

About 7,000 freelancers use Payoneer payment gateway through Bank Asia in the country. The bank sources said freelancers received $33,000 in 2018-19 fiscal year, $73,000 in 2019-20 fiscal year and $39,000 in 2020-21 fiscal year using Payoneer card.