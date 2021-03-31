Bangladesh economy increases by 271 times

The continuous success of gross domestic product (GDP) growth of Bangladesh has become a big surprise to the world. Two to three decades ago, it was beyond thinking that the economy of a country, known for hunger, poverty, drought, flood and disasters, would witness such better growth one day.

However, the country’s GDP growth has risen continuously over a decade, surpassing an 8 per cent-mark a year before coronavirus pandemic. Even the GDP growth of Bangladesh stands at 5 per cent amid the pandemic when many countries have witnessed a negative trend.

Analysis of related data shows, the economic growth of Bangladesh was below 5 per cent for about three decades after independence. The growth surpassed 8 per cent in last two decades. Poverty rate has halved because of high growth. Besides, per capita income crossed USD2,000. Situation, in fact, started changing with widespread participation of private sector because of introducing free market economy in the 1990s. Since then, a matured entrepreneur class has created that keeps local markets vibrant and makes export easy.