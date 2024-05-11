Govt seeks 2 billion dollars from lenders

The Bangladesh government is seeking budget support of more than USD 2 billion over the next one year. The government made the move mainly to finance the budget amid a fragile revenue collection situation.

At the moment, there is no alternative to cash dollars to tackle the prevailing problems such as the reserve crisis or the depreciation of taka against dollars. The government has accordingly approached the World Bank for USD 75 million and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for USD 650 million as budget support.