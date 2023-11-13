RMG exports surge 24-fold in three decades, wages increase only 13 times 

A decade ago, the wage board initially proposed a minimum wage increase for garment workers from Tk 3,000 to Tk 3,600. However, this proposition sparked discontent among the workers, leading to a strike. Eventually, in 2013, the wage was set at Tk 5,300.

Recently the owners proposed a Tk 10,400 wage, only half of the amount recommended by worker representatives to the wage board. Workers responded by going on strike. Following this, the owners revised the wage to Tk 12,500. This proposal has been confirmed, but the workers are unsatisfied with this wage.

Continuing their protest, garment workers argue that a wage of Tk 12,500 cannot meet their needs, especially with the high inflation. The owners emphasise the potential of the garment industry, but express concerns about the feasibility of meeting this proposed wage, stating that many might struggle to afford it.