Restrictions to enter central bank in whose interest, ask newspersons

Whose interest is the governor of the Bangladesh Bank protecting by imposing restrictions on the entry of newspersons at the central bank, asked the Economic Reporters’ Forum (ERF) Monday.

The ERF leaders during a media briefing held today at the forum's office in Purana Paltan of the capital, warned of a tougher movement if the entry restrictions are not lifted.

The platform also protested against false and negative propaganda being run by the BB deputy governor and other high officials on the entry of newspersons at the central bank.