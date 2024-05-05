Why is the government not nabbing those who are looting billions?

The aim of our liberation war was to establish democracy in all spheres and to bring an end to inequality. The declaration of independence also called for equality, human dignity and social justice. But does that justice exist? The government's economic policy now seems to be to reward the haves and cheat the have-nots. Many are looting millions of taka from the banks in the name of loans, but the government cannot touch a hair on their heads. But there is no relenting for the poor. No one will listen to any excuse from them.

Mohammed Farashuddin said, "When loan defaults grow too big, then some go to jail for defaulting on a thousand taka agricultural loan, while the one defaulting on 10 thousand crore taka sits by the side of the goverment.... We will send a man to jail for defaulting on a 10 thousand taka agricultural loan, but will bow to the man who defaults on a 10 thousand taka default loan. This cannot be. Action must be taken against them and the loans must be recovered."

Referring to BASIC Bank, he said, "BASIC Bank at one time was the only government bank that showed profit. The objective of setting up this bank was to create entrepreneurs. The bank was gradually destroyed. No matter what merger BASIC Bank is pushed into, it will never recover. I hear the man responsible for the predicament of the bank is in the country. His name was one thing before, later he added a 'Sheikh' to it. I do not know who is sheltering him. Even if I did, I would not be able to reveal the name. Even at this age, I still want to live a little longer!"