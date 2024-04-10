BASIC Bank scam: Where’s Abdul Hye

State owned BASIC Bank was known as a better performing bank once. Generally, an industries secretary used to be appointed as chairman of the bank but the practice was disrupted for the first time in 2009. The chairman was appointed from the private sector.

The Awami League government appointed Jatiya Party’s regional level leader Sheikh Abdul Hye Bacchu that was effective from 4 October in 2009. He was appointed for five years in two tenures. He resigned from the post on 5 July in 2014. By that time, the condition of the bank had deteriorated significantly.