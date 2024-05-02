Bank mergers: What about the loan defaulters?

It is still not clear under what conditions the weak banks will be merged with the relatively stronger banks. But what is clear is that the experts or the officers and employees of the concerned banks are not pleased with these decisions. Once the implementation process progresses further, it will be understood whether the decision has been correct or not.

Another five weak banks were to be sent into the merger process, but that decision has been held up for the time being. Without knowing the details of the conditions, it may not be time to comment on the pros and cons of these mergers, but it would perhaps be prudent to make certain comments.

The merge between Sonali Bank and BDBL is justified. There is no plausible justification in having separate banks to provide long-term industrial loans.

Before BDBL, the two institutions for industrial financing were bogged down with default loan -- one was Bangladesh Shilpa Bank and the other was Bangladesh Shilpa Rin Sangstha (BSRS). Though these were later changed into normal commercial banks, they both failed. BDBL has long-standing default loans. There is hardly any chance at all of these loans being recovered. We wait to see how Sonali Bank handles this burden.

Even the merger between Krishi Bank and Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank is justified. The very decision to establish Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank separately was a mistake. This task could have been carried out simply by increasing the number of Krishi Bank's branches.

BASIC was a very good state-owned bank. Even a decade ago its default loan ratio was not more that 3 to 4 per cent. By keeping Sheikh Abdul Hye Bachchu as chairman and allowing him to loot the bank clean, the present government has destroyed this bank.