Food prices rising despite record stocks

The food stock of Bangladesh has reached a new height of 2 million (20 lakh) tonnes, with warehouses full of rice and wheat. Despite that, food prices are soaring.

Market analysts and food ministry officials are mystified as to the reason behind food prices soaring in the domestic markets.

According to the daily food grain situation report of the food ministry, the total food grain stock in the country on 9 February was over 2 million (20.02 lakh) tonnes. Of this, the stock of rice was over 1.69 million (16.94 lakh) tonnes, wheat over 277,000 tonnes and 49,000 tonnes was paddy.

Whereas the secure food stock level for the country is 1 million (10 lakh) tonnes, the stock of food grains have crossed 2 million tonnes.