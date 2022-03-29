Grameenphone, partners in the transformation of Bangladesh

Three decades ago, when men from Bangladesh went to the Middle East in search of jobs, leaving their families back in remote areas of Bangladesh, they communicated through letters around once or twice a year. Children grew up without knowing their fathers.

The scenario started changing after 1997. Palliphone (village phone) service started to open in villages. Parents, wives and children went to the certain Palliphone point. A call came from either Saudi Arabia or Kuwait and mothers then heard the voice of their sons after many days, wives talked to her husbands and children to their fathers.

It is 2022 now. People no longer need to walk to the bazaar now. People can talk to anyone anytime from anywhere in the world. Not only through a phone call, mothers can now can see their sons in video calls; a father can see his son walking in a video call too. The woman who went to the Middle East for a job can now see the face of her son whom she has left behind at home.